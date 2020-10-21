 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK's Kim vows to further develop ties with China

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 13:20       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 13:20
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
North Korean state media said Wednesday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un expressed his intent to improve ties with China in his reply to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message for the North’s Workers’ Party anniversary.

“Together with Comrade General Secretary (Xi), I will further develop the traditional friendly relations between Choson (North Korea) and China, which have entered a new phase of vitality, in line with the demands of the times and will make efforts to progress socialism, the nucleus of our bilateral ties,” Kim was quoted as saying by the North’s Korean Central News Agency.

Kim sent the reply Tuesday in response to Xi’s congratulatory message for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party on Oct. 10, according to KCNA.

Kim expressed his gratitude for Xi’s message which he said “added joy to the party members and the people on the memorable day and strongly elates us in our struggle towards the eight party convention,” KCNA said.

Kim also stressed that the people of North Korea and China were “safe despite the serious global health crisis and complex international political developments” thanks to the “solid leadership” of the Workers’ Party and the Chinese Communist Party.

Xi referred to North Korea as China’s “comrade and friend,” and praised Kim’s accomplishments in his message sent on Oct. 10.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114