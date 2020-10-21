 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics unveils eye skin care device in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 11:05
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday unveiled an eye skin care device in South Korea as the company tries to expand its presence in the beauty and health care sector amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

Preorders for LG Pra.L EyeCare will run until Oct. 29 with a price tag of 599,000 won ($530), according to the company.

It is the eighth product launched under LG's beauty appliance brand PRA.L., whose lineup includes an LED face mask and a hair growth helmet.

The eyewear device is designed to care for skin tone and elasticity around eyes, as well as dark circles and eye bags. It uses red LED and near infrared LED lights and a pad with microcurrent therapy technology to improve skin conditions.

The goggles, which weigh 125 grams, offer six types of skin care modes.

The product comes with an eye shield to protect eyes from glare and has a sensor to detect whether users have properly worn the device for their safety.

LG said the device met the safety standards for non-medical LED mask products from South Korea's drug safety ministry and commerce ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114