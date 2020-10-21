LG Electronics unveils eye skin care device in S. Korea

(LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday unveiled an eye skin care device in South Korea as the company tries to expand its presence in the beauty and health care sector amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.



Preorders for LG Pra.L EyeCare will run until Oct. 29 with a price tag of 599,000 won ($530), according to the company.



It is the eighth product launched under LG's beauty appliance brand PRA.L., whose lineup includes an LED face mask and a hair growth helmet.



The eyewear device is designed to care for skin tone and elasticity around eyes, as well as dark circles and eye bags. It uses red LED and near infrared LED lights and a pad with microcurrent therapy technology to improve skin conditions.



The goggles, which weigh 125 grams, offer six types of skin care modes.



The product comes with an eye shield to protect eyes from glare and has a sensor to detect whether users have properly worn the device for their safety.



LG said the device met the safety standards for non-medical LED mask products from South Korea's drug safety ministry and commerce ministry. (Yonhap)