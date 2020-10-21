 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Biegun reiterates need to regularize, formalize Quad for joint security

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 09:10       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 09:10
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
(Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
WASHINGTON -- The United States sees a need to formalize a NATO-like joint structure for security in the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Tuesday.

The No. 2 US diplomat dismissed views that the country may be seeking to expand the so-called Quad grouping, but said it would welcome any country committed to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"I will say that it is our view that in the passage of time, the Quad should become more regularized and at some point formalized as well, as we really begin to understand what the parameters of this cooperation are and how we can regularize," Biegun said in a telephonic press briefing.

The Quad refers to four countries taking part in discussions to form a multilateral alliance in the Indo-Pacific. They are Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

The US has repeatedly called on other countries to join the group that it earlier said would counter "aggressions" from the Chinese communist party in all domains.

Its emphasis on China, however, has left many US allies, including South Korea, reluctant to join, since China is one the largest economic and trading partners to its Asian neighbors.

For South Korea, for instance, China accounts for nearly one quarter of its overall exports, and often more than that.

Possibly aware of the predicament facing the countries in the region, Biegun did not once mention China while discussing the future course of the Quad.

Instead, he highlighted the need to regularize and also formalize the regional alliance.

He also made it clear that the US seeks to build a multilateral structure, at least in part, for joint security.

"What you want to do is to have a certain modality of cooperation and interoperability, of understanding the respective strengths that each partner can bring in, in facing any number of global challenges," said Biegun.

"And that is what we did with our interactions on COVID-19.

That is, of course, the genesis of the Quad in the face of the tsunami and earthquake a few years ago, and that is the same practice that we should refine in our discussions and practices in the security sphere," he added. Asia was hit by devastating tsunamis in December 2004 and March 2011.

The deputy secretary of state, when asked, denied the existence of any US policy to expand the Quad.

"There is no designed policy for quad expansion that is being advocated by the United States. The Quad is still a somewhat undefined entity in and of itself, and so it is premature to talk about questions of expanding Quad."

Still, he underlined the possibility of an expansion.

"I think there is an opportunity, certainly under the US' Indo-Pacific strategy, for close engagement among many, many other partners, including other countries in South Asia like Bangladesh, ASEAN nations as well," said Biegun, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"So, not necessarily advocating for a Quad Plus but rather a continuation and regularization of the Quad with an eventual goal of understanding how it could be best formalized, and then also, of course, welcoming cooperation with any country in the Indo-Pacific that is committed (to) defending free and open Indo-Pacific that guarantee sovereignty and prosperity for its members," he added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114