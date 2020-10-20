SK E&C’s new fuel cell plant opens

(SK E&C)

SK Engineering & Construction opened a new fuel cell manufacturing plant in the city of Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday.



The facility for the joint venture with US fuel cell company Bloom Energy 2020, known as Bloom SK Fuel Cell, comes as part of the company’s yearslong efforts to locally produce solid oxide fuel cells.



The annual generating capacity of the factory is projected at 50 megawatts in 2021 with plans to grow to up to 400 megawatts by 2027.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)