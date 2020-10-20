Doosan Heavy wins $787m power plant order from Vietnam

(Yonhap)

South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday it has signed a $787 million deal to build a coal-fired power plant in northeastern Vietnam.



Under the deal with Vapco, a Vietnamese unit of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. ( Kepco ), Doosan Heavy Industries will build the plant and provide equipment including boilers from March 2021 to February 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Early this month, the board of Kepco decided to take part in the $2.2 billion Vung Ang 2 project to build the 1,200-megawatt power plant, holding a 40 percent stake in Vapco.



Japan's Mitsubishi Group will also hold a 40 percent stake in Kepco's Vietnamese unit, and South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp. will participate in the project along with Doosan Heavy Industries.



Kepco struck a preliminary deal with Vietnam's industry ministry in April 2009 for the project. (Yonhap)