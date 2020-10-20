Bond, CD issuance in S. Korea swells 14.1% in Q3

(Korea Securities Depository)

Sales of bonds and certificates of deposits (CDs) in South Korea climbed more than 14 percent in the third quarter of the year from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.



The value of those debt instruments issued in the July-September period came to 114 trillion won ($100 billion), up 14.1 percent from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).



The third-quarter amount, however, was down 14.8 percent from the previous quarter. The KSD didn't give reasons for the on-year increase or decline.



Sales of special bonds floated by state-run companies and banks surged 20.6 percent on-year to 43.2 trillion won, and bonds issued by financial firms surged 31 percent to 34.9 trillion won. Debt sold by nonfinancial companies gained 13 percent to 14.3 trillion won.



Sales of CDs increased 4 percent on-year to 5.1 trillion won, but the amount was down a whopping 49 percent from the prior quarter. (Yonhap)

