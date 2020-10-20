 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Russia found behind cyber attacks on PyeongChang Olympics

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- Russia's military intelligence unit was found to have been behind cyber attacks against the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's alpine town of PyeongChang, the US Department of Justice said Monday.

The Justice Department, together with the FBI, charged six officers of the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate's (GRU) Military Unit for "disruptive, destructive and destabilizing activities in cyberspace.

They included cyber attacks on the opening day of the PyeongChang Olympic Games, which left dozens of internet servers and hundreds of computers supporting the games inoperable, according to earlier reports.

The attacks had been attributed to actors with links to North Korea. The Justice Department said the Russian military unit had made it look like the attacks originated from North Korea.

The Russian military unit launched the cyber attack against the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after Russia was penalized for anti-doping violations. Russian athletes were prohibited from wearing their national flag at the winter games.

The US agencies noted Russia's attack against the Olympic Games showed the country's "willingness to use cyber capabilities to lash out at those who would hold it accountable for its malign behavior."

They also said the Russian military intelligence unit unleashed some of the most destructive malware the world has seen, including the 2017 NotPetya cyber attack that they said "caused billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia and the Americas." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114