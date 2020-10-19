 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Graphic News] COVID-19 impacts mental health of 4 in 10 Seoul residents: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:01




Four out of 10 Seoul residents believe their mental health has deteriorated due to the coronavirus outbreak, a poll showed.

In the poll of 3,983 citizens in their teens to 80s, 40 percent, or 1,489, said their mental health has worsened since the COVID-19 outbreak erupted early this year. The remaining 60 percent said there has been little change in their mental health.

The survey was conducted online by the Seoul Metropolitan Government from July to August and its results were analyzed with the support of an artificial intelligence program provided by IBM Korea.

Among the most difficult things caused by COVID-19, 32 percent, or 1,128, cited reduced leisure activities and travel, followed by reduced exchanges with other people and unemployment or income loss. (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114