[Graphic News] COVID-19 impacts mental health of 4 in 10 Seoul residents: poll









Four out of 10 Seoul residents believe their mental health has deteriorated due to the coronavirus outbreak, a poll showed.



In the poll of 3,983 citizens in their teens to 80s, 40 percent, or 1,489, said their mental health has worsened since the COVID-19 outbreak erupted early this year. The remaining 60 percent said there has been little change in their mental health.



The survey was conducted online by the Seoul Metropolitan Government from July to August and its results were analyzed with the support of an artificial intelligence program provided by IBM Korea.



Among the most difficult things caused by COVID-19, 32 percent, or 1,128, cited reduced leisure activities and travel, followed by reduced exchanges with other people and unemployment or income loss. (Yonhap)











