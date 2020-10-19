 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Big Hit suffers extended slide after market debut

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 15:51       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 15:51
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
Shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the creative nest of K-pop superstar BTS, continued to suffer an extended slump on the third day since the company's market debut as some institutional investors dumped the stocks.

Big Hit shares tumbled 5.74 percent to close at 189,000 won ($165), far underperforming the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index's (KOSPI) 0.22 percent gain. The company dipped to as low as 187,000 won at one point.

The entertainment firm had a rollercoaster market debut on Thursday, when its stock price soared to 351,000 won, sharply up from the 135,000-won initial public offering price, but eventually closed down 4.44 percent.

The shares plummeted 22.29 percent on the second day of trading.

Local analysts noted that the company's IPO price may have been overpriced given that BTS' value cannot be exactly equated with the agency's stock prices and BTS' status in Big Hit.

"Big Hit's merit is its contract with BTS, the global top artist, and its Achilles' heel is its almost entire dependence on the BTS revenue," Meritz Securities analyst Lee Hyo-jin said.

Experts warned that Big Hit shares may face even greater volatility for weeks to come, as institutional investors, who hold 35.68 percent in Big Hit, will be allowed to sell off a certain portion of their stocks within a month.

According to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), some 1,527,000 shares held by institutional investors will be traded within one month as a lock-in period draws near, with about 13,000 shares likely to be sold in as early as two weeks.

Local analysts said the selling spree may cause heavy losses to retail investors, who bought a net 403.8 billion won ($352.4 million) worth of Big Hit stocks during the first two days after the market debut.

During the two-day period, small investors suffered an average loss of 24 percent, brokerage data showed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114