 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

‘Writing Tomorrow’ festival to discuss role of literature in COVID-19 era

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 14:50
Poster for the 2020 Seoul International Writers’ Festival (LTI Korea)
Poster for the 2020 Seoul International Writers’ Festival (LTI Korea)

The 2020 Seoul International Writers’ Festival, the largest international literary festival in South Korea, will take place online Nov. 2-8, with the aim of expanding opportunities to enjoy literature while providing a platform for literary exchange.

Eleven writers from 11 foreign countries and 14 Korean writers are taking part in this year’s festival, themed “Writing Tomorrow.” Participating writers include Luis Eduardo Garcia of Mexico and Paolo Giordano of Italy, the youngest winner of the Strega Prize, the most prestigious Italian literary award. Giordano will give the closing keynote speech.

The local authors participating in the festival include Hwang Sok-yong, the author of “At Dusk” and “The Guest.”

A total of 217 writers from 54 countries have been invited to the festival since its launch in 2006, including 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature winner Olga Tokarczuk from Poland.

“Through this year’s SIWF, we will show the power of literature that can console people around the world weary from COVID-19,” said Kim Sa-in, head of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea.

More information and samples of each participating author’s work can be found on the festival’s webpage (www.siwf.or.kr). Reservations can be made on the Naver reservation page.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114