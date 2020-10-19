 Back To Top
Business

‘Kimchi Relish’: Pulmuone reinterprets kimchi for millennials

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 15:37       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 15:37
Pulmuone said on Monday it has launched “Kimchi Relish,” a new type of kimchi that “reinterprets” the spicy Korean side dish, in South Korea and the US.

Made with plant-based ingredients including tomatoes and Sriracha sauce, the chopped vegan kimchi comes in two flavors, Mild and Spicy, and is recommended to be had with dishes such as pasta, salads, and tacos.

Pulmuone said the new product is expected to appeal to millennial and gen-Z consumers, among which there is an increasing number of flexitarians who occasionally eat meat but primarily have a vegetarian diet to help the environment.

“Although kimchi is now widely known in the global market, we wanted to offer it to the large number of people who haven’t tried yet,” said Kyu-jin Jeong, a Product Manager in the Kimchi Business Department of Pulmuone Foods.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
