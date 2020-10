Sexual offenses against children under the age of 12 have been on a steady climb in recent years, a ruling party lawmaker said, calling for tougher punishments for their perpetrators.



Rep. Yang Ki-dae of the Democratic Party, citing data from the National Police Agency, said that 3,912 child sex offenses were reported nationwide from 2017 to 2019.



The number of offenses showed a steady increase every year, rising from 1,261 cases in 2017 to 1,277 in 2018 and 1,374 last year, Yang said. (Yonhap)