 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kolon Life Science to separate bio manufacturing biz

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 18, 2020 - 17:42       Updated : Oct 18, 2020 - 17:42
Invossa
Invossa
Kolon Life Science will separate its biologics drug manufacturing business to an independent entity tentatively called Kolon Biotech.

The separation is effective from Dec. 1, Kolon Life Science said through a shareholders’ notice on Friday.

Kolon Biotech will be responsible for contract manufacturing of biologics drugs, using a facility that has been freed up after Kolon Life Science ceased production of the controversially revoked gene therapy Invossa.

Kolon Life Science had battled an adverse business environment in Korea since the local drug authority decided to revoke the sales permit of Invossa.

Invossa was originally approved in 2017 by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for joint inflammation treatment, but was stripped of the license two years later in May 2019, after belated discovery that Kolon Life Science had mislabeled a key ingredient in its paperwork.

Patients who had been administered the Invossa injection are being tracked and monitored for any side effects.

Kolon Life Science claims Invossa’s safety and efficacy remain unscathed.

Since the license revocation in Korea, the US Food and Drug Administration has reviewed and still gave permission for Kolon Tissuegene to carry out clinical phase 3 trials of Invossa in the US. Kolon Tissuegene is Kolon Life Science’s US arm.

In Korea, Kolon Life Science will remain listed on the local bourse. The company said it does not plan to make Kolon Biotech public.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114