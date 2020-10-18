 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Movie chain CGV to raise ticket prices amid pandemic-caused slump

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2020 - 13:56       Updated : Oct 18, 2020 - 13:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
CGV, the country's largest movie chain, said Sunday it will raise ticket prices starting Oct. 26, as the prolonged pandemic has dealt a serious blow to its bottom line.

The chain said ticket prices will rise to 12,000 won ($10) and 13,000 won for films on show after 1 p.m on weekdays and on weekends (Friday to Sunday), respectively.

It will also remove the current seat grade system in which pricing depends on the distance from the screen -- economy, standard and prime -- and in which seats in the prime zone cost 2,000 won more than economy seats. By type, movies that are shown in 4DX and IMAX will require an additional charge of 1,000 won.

The new measures translate into a price rise of 1,000-2,000 won.

"Price increases are inevitable as spending on rent, management and hiring is growing each year, while suffering a significant drop in revenue and spending additional money on COVID-19 related disinfection efforts," CGV said.

Since the pandemic started in February in the country, the total number of moviegoers has declined by nearly 70 percent as of September. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114