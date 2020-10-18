 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] BTS' stocks plunge 22% on 2nd day

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 11:00
South Korea’s stock market has been reinvigorated by a series of major initial public offerings this year.

Starting with the IPO of SK Biopharmaceuticals in July, promising biopharmaceutical firms and other tech companies went public with their initial prices soaring rapidly ahead of IPOs.

But recently, newly listed stocks were bearish unlike initial expectations.

Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment agency behind K-pop boy band BTS, slid for two straight days right after the high profile IPO on Thursday.

The company’s stock price traded 19.77 percent lower at 207,000 won ($180) in intraday trading Friday.

After soaring by 30 percent to 351,000 won on its Thursday debut on the main bourse Kospi, the stock closed at 258,000 won, down 4.4 percent from the opening price of 270,000 won.

BTS’ offering price stood at 135,000 won.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114