 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Gyeonggi confirms case of Japanese encephalitis

By Kim Arin
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 16:44
Mosquito responsible for JEV transmission (Ministry of Health and Welfare website)
Mosquito responsible for JEV transmission (Ministry of Health and Welfare website)

South Korea on Thursday reported one confirmed case and two suspected cases of the Japanese encephalitis, all three of them in Gyeonggi Province. 

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a woman in her 60s was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease on Wednesday. The two suspected patients are a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s.

All three started exhibiting symptoms such as fever and disorientation last month, the agency said.

Among patients infected with the virus, only about 1 in 250 experience symptoms, the agency’s data shows. But as many as 20-30 percent of symptomatic cases can be fatal, and some might suffer permanent neuropsychiatric complications. The incubation period is typically between 4 to 14 days.

The agency recommends vaccination for people living near areas where the disease is most commonly found such as rice paddies or pig farms, and those planning to travel to JEV-endemic countries. Babies and children are universally urged to get vaccinated per the national immunization schedule.

Other preventive measures include using mosquito repellent and wearing long-sleeved clothes.

In Korea, the majority of cases are discovered between August and November. This year’s warning for the disease was issued on July 23.

Of the 217 cases reported in the last 10 years, over 90 percent were patients in their 40s or older. There were only two cases in children under 19 years old.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114