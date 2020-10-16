 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering clinches W140b of orders

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 15:21       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 15:21
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, announced Friday that the company has secured 140 billion won of new deals from overseas companies.

The Korean shipbuilder plans to deliver a 40,000 cubic-meter liquid petroleum gas carrier to a Singaporean firm and two product carriers to its Liberian contractor, starting in March, 2022.

The new ships by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering are able to control emission to comply with The International Maritime Organization’s regulations to reduce sulphur oxides, according to the shipbuilding firm.

“Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will increase sales activities to secure shipbuilding deals down the road,” an official from the company said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
