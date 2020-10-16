 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung tops Forbes list of world's best employers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 13:54       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 13:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. topped the world's best employer rankings released by US business magazine Forbes, industry officials said Friday.

The South Korean tech giant ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list of the world's best employers for 2020 followed by US tech juggernauts Amazon, IBM and Microsoft.

Samsung made a big leap in the rankings, jumping from 106th last year. In 2018, the company was ranked 76th on the Forbes' best employer list.

Industry officials said Samsung's achievement is meaningful as it came amid the pandemic. While keeping the safety of its employees as the priority, the company apparently managed its supply chain well to keep up its production and sales, they said.

Other South Korean companies on the list include LG, which ranked fifth. The country's largest web portal operator, Naver, and cosmetics giant Amorepacific came in 37th and 42nd, respectively, while Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading automaker, took the 80th spot.

Forbes said it partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries.

The survey was conducted from June to July and the workers were asked to rate their satisfaction on various topics, including the employers' virus response, economic footprint, gender equality and social responsibility.

The final list is composed of 750 multinational corporations headquartered in 45 countries, according Forbes. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114