KT collaborates for remote analysis of clinical images

Officials from KT and HealthHub demonstrate HealthHub’s technology designed to analyze clinical images. (KT)
KT announced Friday that the company has partnered with a Korean firm to develop AI-powered remote health care services.
HealthHub, KT‘s new partner company, specializes in facilitating remote analysis of clinical images and videos. HealthHub has partnerships with some 1,200 medical institutions, and currently holds a market share of about 60 percent.
KT and HealthHub have agreed to combine their technologies to develop enhanced remote medical solutions, KT said. The telecommunications firm will provide its artificial intelligence capabilities, 5G network and cloud technologies to improve health care services that can make remote diagnosis more accurate.
The partnership with HealthHub is part of the KT‘s on-going investment in digital health care . KT previously forged partnerships with Asan Medical Center, GC Pharma and NGeneBio to develop new digital health care solutions.
By Shim Woo-hyun
