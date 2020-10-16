 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

KT collaborates for remote analysis of clinical images

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 13:55       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 13:55
Officials from KT and HealthHub demonstrate HealthHub’s technology designed to analyze clinical images. (KT)
Officials from KT and HealthHub demonstrate HealthHub’s technology designed to analyze clinical images. (KT)

KT announced Friday that the company has partnered with a Korean firm to develop AI-powered remote health care services.

HealthHub, KT‘s new partner company, specializes in facilitating remote analysis of clinical images and videos. HealthHub has partnerships with some 1,200 medical institutions, and currently holds a market share of about 60 percent.

KT and HealthHub have agreed to combine their technologies to develop enhanced remote medical solutions, KT said. The telecommunications firm will provide its artificial intelligence capabilities, 5G network and cloud technologies to improve health care services that can make remote diagnosis more accurate.

The partnership with HealthHub is part of the KT‘s on-going investment in digital health care . KT previously forged partnerships with Asan Medical Center, GC Pharma and NGeneBio to develop new digital health care solutions.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114