 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

AHAF shows international, in-person exhibition despite pandemic

By Park Yuna
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 15:24       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 15:25
Asia Hotel Art Fair Seoul 2020 kicked off Thursday afternoon at Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong in central Seoul, showcasing nearly 4,000 works from 60 galleries from home and abroad, offering art lovers the chance to collect works amid a series of art fair cancellations.

The biannual art fair aims to promote interaction among galleries across Asia as well as introduce promising artists. A variety of work, from paintings to sculptures, is on display inside the 71 hotel rooms on the 10th, 12th and 14th floors of the hotel, along with 40 booths at the Insa Central Museum located in the basement of the hotel where the special exhibitions take place.

“From Winds” by Lee Ufan displayed at the special exhibition booth at Asia Hotel Art Fair Seoul 2020 (AHAF Committee)
“From Winds” by Lee Ufan displayed at the special exhibition booth at Asia Hotel Art Fair Seoul 2020 (AHAF Committee)
Each gallery decorates allotted hotel rooms where, visitors can see how the works can be decorated in a room along with furniture. The special exhibitions at the Insa Central Museum include masterpieces by Korea’s modern and contemporary masters such as Lee Ufan, Paik Nam-june and Kim Tschang-yeul.

AHAF is held twice a year, in Korea and Hong Kong. The art fairs in Hong Kong, however, have been halted since the protests broke out in June last year. The art fair in Korea, which has been held at luxury hotels in Seoul and Busan, including Shilla Hotel Seoul, The Westin Chosun, Grand Hyatt Seoul and JW Marriott Seoul -- was scheduled to be held earlier this year but was pushed back to October due to the pandemic.

The art fair is organized by the AHAF Committee in corporation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Arts Council Korea. The timing of the next year’s AHAF in Seoul is in discussion and will be announced depending on the situation of the pandemic.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)  
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114