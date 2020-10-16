AHAF shows international, in-person exhibition despite pandemic

Asia Hotel Art Fair Seoul 2020 kicked off Thursday afternoon at Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong in central Seoul, showcasing nearly 4,000 works from 60 galleries from home and abroad, offering art lovers the chance to collect works amid a series of art fair cancellations.



The biannual art fair aims to promote interaction among galleries across Asia as well as introduce promising artists. A variety of work, from paintings to sculptures, is on display inside the 71 hotel rooms on the 10th, 12th and 14th floors of the hotel, along with 40 booths at the Insa Central Museum located in the basement of the hotel where the special exhibitions take place.





“From Winds” by Lee Ufan displayed at the special exhibition booth at Asia Hotel Art Fair Seoul 2020 (AHAF Committee)