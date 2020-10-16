 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

Choi Ji-man homers, reaches base 4 times in ALCS loss

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 10:17       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 10:48
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)
Choi Ji-man delivered a key home run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a postseason losing cause, as the American League Championship Series (ALCS) got extended by another game.

Choi belted a game-tying solo home run in the top eighth against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday (local time), only to see the Astros walk it off for a 4-3 victory in the bottom ninth on Carlos Correa's solo shot.

Choi went 2-for-2 with two walks, but the Rays have dropped two straight games after winning the first three of the series.

They'll attempt to close out the Astros again in Game 6 at 3:07 p.m. Friday local time, or 7:07 a.m. Saturday in South Korea.

With right-hander Luis Garcia starting for the Astros, Choi batted fifth for the first time this series, after hitting cleanup in his two earlier appearances.

Choi drew a one-out walk in his first plate appearance in the top of the second inning. He reached as far as third base after a hit-by-pitch and another walk, before getting stranded there on Mike Zunino's inning-ending flyout.

Choi got another free pass leading off the top fourth, this time facing reliever Enoli Paredes. But Choi didn't come home, as Paredes, who walked another batter in the inning, wiggled out of the jam with three strikeouts.

In the top fifth, Choi stepped in with two outs and a runner on against new pitcher, Andre Scrubb, and the Rays were down 3-2. Choi singled up the middle to extend the inning, but the Rays once again failed to capitalize, as Manuel Margot hit a groundball to third for the final out.

With the Rays still trailing 3-2, Choi led off the eighth inning against reliever Josh James. After taking a curve for a ball, Choi took a fastball for a strike and another four-seamer for a ball.

James came back with another fastball, and Choi clobbered the inside pitch, clocked at 96.6 miles per hour, and sent it deep into right field seats.

The ball traveled 447 feet with an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.

The blast gave the Rays a new life, but they couldn't cash in with a man on second base in the top of the ninth. The Astros made them pay thanks to Correa's game-winning homer in the bottom ninth.

The Rays were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in this game and left nine men on base. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114