 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

First five-star hotel of global brand to be built in Gyeonggi Province

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 20:00       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 20:00

 

Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, will get its first five-star hotel with a global brand in Pyeongtaek by 2022, the city government announced on Thursday.

According to the municipality of Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), a global hotel company, plans to build a voco hotel with more than

250 rooms near a United States military base in the city by December 2022. Voco is a luxury brand owned by IHG.

The municipality said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with IHG and Seraphim Development Co., a local real estate developer, on the construction of the new voco hotel in Naeri of the city's Paengseong district, home to the U.S. Forces Korea's base Camp Humphreys.

The construction will begin in June next year and is scheduled to be completed in December 2022, it said, noting the new hotel will also have convention facilities, an ice rink and an outdoor swimming pool.

Gyeonggi currently has one five-star hotel with a domestic brand, and the voco hotel will be the first international brand five-star hotel to open in the province.

"Paengseong's voco hotel will likely emerge as a popular travel destination of Pyeongtaek due to its proximity to the U.S. military base, Naeri Culture Park and other sights," a municipal official said.

"In addition, the hotel is expected to create about 2,000 jobs and various other synergies, including opportunities for vocational training for students of local universities," the official said. (Yonhap)

 



  

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114