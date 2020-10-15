 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Top court affirms jail term for late K-pop star's ex-boyfriend over assault, blackmail

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 14:58       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 14:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a one-year prison sentence for the former boyfriend of late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra, who was convicted on charges of assault and blackmail toward the late singer.

The nation's top court found Choi Jong-bum, 29, guilty on charges of assault and blackmail, maintaining the lower court's earlier one-year jail sentence. On the charge of illicit photographing, the court found Choi not guilty, in line with earlier sentences.

Choi was indicted in November 2018 on charges of physically harming Goo in a domestic incident and threatening to distribute video footage of the two having sex. He was also indicted on charges of illegally photographing Goo naked.

On the illicit photographing charge, the court took into consideration that the two had a mutual understanding on photographing one another naked in private moments.

According to the court, the two had shared the same password for their phones so that they could access and delete photos at their disposal, while Goo herself had taken naked photos of her boyfriend in the past.

In his first trial, Choi was handed a sentence of one year and six months, suspended for three years. In an appeal trial sought by the prosecution, Choi's punishment was strengthened to a one-year prison term.

A former member of popular girl group KARA, Goo was found dead at her home in November last year, apparently from suicide, while the trial on her former boyfriend was under way. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114