Camping in the age of COVID-19

A couple enjoys camping in a caravan at a campsite. (Korea Tourism Organization)

Camping has come under the limelight in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is an outdoor activity that guarantees fresh air, some space from others and also individual freedom. But because campsites are not virus-free zones, campers must be responsible when using common areas.



Larger, less crowded campsites may be better options under the current circumstances. Here is a list of some campsites recommended by the Korea Tourism Organization.





Meonguri Valley Camping Site

Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province



Meonguri Valley Camping Site in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Tourism Organization)

An hour’s drive from central Seoul, Pocheon boasts high accessibility from the Seoul metropolitan area. Despite its proximity to the city, the Meonguri Valley Camping Site provides a tranquil environment for campers who are looking for a weekend getaway.



The facilities are spread across the forest, allowing campers some space from each other. With tall trees surrounding the decks, visitors are guaranteed some privacy.



Camping decks cost 40,000 won per night. For more information, call the Meonguri Valley Camping Site at 010-3347-9935.





Bambeol Auto Camping Site

Hongcheon, Gangwon Province



People enjoy auto camping at the Bambeol Auto Camping Site in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)



At the Hongcheon Bambeol Auto Camping Site within the Mogok Bambeol Amusement Park, campers can enjoy riverside camping.



At the Hongcheon River, next to the campsite, campers can fish and even swim in the warmer seasons. The river, praised for its clean water, is home to numerous species of fish.



In the morning, fog rises and creates a mysterious ambiance in the area.



Use of the campsite, wide enough for 300 tents, is free of charge. Nearby there is Alpaca World, where visitors can interact with the furry creatures by feeding or petting them.





A child pets an alpaca at Alpaca World in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province. (Korea Tourism Organization)

For more information, call the authorities at the Hongcheon County Office at (033) 430-2494.





Daecheong Lohas Camping Site

Daejeon



Daecheong Lohas Camping Site (Korea Tourism Organization)

The Daecheong Lohas Camping Site, formerly the Lohas Family Park Water Camping Site, is situated near Daecheong Lake.



The site consists of 40 camp decks and 10 spots for “glamping,” a compound word that means camping with glamour. Each camper is allowed 100 square meters of space, adequate for large tents. Also, each camper has an individual sink, making it possible to avoid human contact.



For more information, call the Daecheong Lohas Camping Site at (042) 933-6575.





Goraebul Campsite

Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province



Goraebul Campsite (Korea Tourism Organization)

The Goraebul Campsite is a place where campers can enjoy seeing both the ocean and the forest.



Camping areas are separated into the auto camping zone and the forest camping zone. There are 25 caravans for four to six guests each. Animal-shaped caravans are especially popular.



Caravans cost 70,000 won to 120,000 won. Camp decks cost 30,000 won per night.



For more information, call the Goraebul Campsite at (054) 734-6220.





Jakcheonjeong Moonlight Campsite

Ulsan



Jakcheonjeong Moonlight Campsite (Korea Tourism Organization)

The Jakcheonjeong Moonlight Campsite opened in February. Its 47 camp decks are spread across a valley. The campsite consists of two zones, one for campers seeking a peaceful stay and the other for crowded gatherings.



Nearby, there is the Ulsan Yeongnam Alps International Climbing Center. Visitors can experience rock climbing there. Also, the Taehwagang National Garden, a wilderness sanctuary, is nearby too -- adequate for those who would like to enjoy a walk in nature.





Taehwagang National Garden in Ulsan (Korea Tourism Organization)