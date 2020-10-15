LG CNS launches web-based platform for AI services

Models introduce LG CNS’ web-based platform that offer different types of AI services. (LG CNS)
LG CNS has rolled out an online platform that provides artificial intelligence services, through which users can select AI services and pay based on the level of use, the company said Thursday.
The new platform by LG CNS includes 10 different types of AI engines that can process both verbal and visual information.
The company’s computer vision service, for instance allows manufacturers to detect potential defects in their production lines. LG Chem is currently using the computer vision service by LG CNS, which has shown 99.5 percent accuracy in identifying problems.
Those customers who operate call centers can also use LG CNS’ AI-powered chatbot to increase service efficiency. KB Kookmin Bank is currently using the chatbot service, LG CNS said.
The natural language processing engine included in the service is also capable of categorizing 100,000 documents a day, the company added.
All AI services are web-based, and do not require users to set up separate systems, LG CNS said. LG CNS added the service was cost-efficient as it allows users to pay for what they actually use, instead of paying a fixed monthly or annual fee.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
