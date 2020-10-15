 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG CNS launches web-based platform for AI services

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 14:26       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 14:26
Models introduce LG CNS’ web-based platform that offer different types of AI services. (LG CNS)
Models introduce LG CNS’ web-based platform that offer different types of AI services. (LG CNS)

LG CNS has rolled out an online platform that provides artificial intelligence services, through which users can select AI services and pay based on the level of use, the company said Thursday.

The new platform by LG CNS includes 10 different types of AI engines that can process both verbal and visual information.

The company’s computer vision service, for instance allows manufacturers to detect potential defects in their production lines. LG Chem is currently using the computer vision service by LG CNS, which has shown 99.5 percent accuracy in identifying problems.

Those customers who operate call centers can also use LG CNS’ AI-powered chatbot to increase service efficiency. KB Kookmin Bank is currently using the chatbot service, LG CNS said.

The natural language processing engine included in the service is also capable of categorizing 100,000 documents a day, the company added.

All AI services are web-based, and do not require users to set up separate systems, LG CNS said. LG CNS added the service was cost-efficient as it allows users to pay for what they actually use, instead of paying a fixed monthly or annual fee.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114