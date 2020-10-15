Fans, family and friends remember Sulli on first anniversary

A message commemorating Sulli was posted on a bill board at Gwanghwamun Station by fans Wednesday. (Yonhap)
S.M. Entertainment, friends, fans and family commemorated the first anniversary of death of Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, on Wednesday.
S.M. Entertainment posted on Sulli’s official Facebook page a photo of Sulli on Wednesday with the caption, “We remember your smile.”
Actress Kim Sun-a, who was a close friend of Sulli and who took custody of Sulli’s cat after her death, posted a photo of herself visiting Sulli’s grave on Wednesday.
“Not a day nor a moment has gone by that I didn’t think of you. I wanted to see you so much and had so many things to tell you. I wanted to say funny things, but I’m sorry that I kept on crying,” wrote Kim on her Instagram Wednesday. “I miss you so much, and I’m taking good care of your daughter Blin (Sulli’s cat).”
Sulli’s brother also expressed his longing to see his sister on his social media.
“Our family is doing well so don’t worry in heaven,” wrote Sulli’s older brother. “My world’s most beautiful sister, who I miss very, very much, I love you.”
Fans of Sulli put up a sign on a bill board at Gwanghwamun Station with the words, “Baby Sulli good night. Love you.” Some fans left messages commemorating her next to the board.
Many fans from all over the world also left comments on Sulli’s social media.
Actor and singer Sulli was found dead on Oct. 14, 2019. She was 25 at the time.
She debuted as a child actress in 2005 before joining K-pop group f(x) in 2009 at the age of 15. She suffered severe depression from cyberbullying as people criticized her defying social norm such as posting braless photos of herself, among others.
Sulli’s death and another K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra’s death that followed shortly led major portal sites such as Daum and Naver to disable commenting on celebrity news articles.
