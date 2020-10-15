Fans, family and friends remember Sulli on first anniversary

A message commemorating Sulli was posted on a bill board at Gwanghwamun Station by fans Wednesday. (Yonhap)



S.M. Entertainment, friends, fans and family commemorated the first anniversary of death of Sulli, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, on Wednesday.



S.M. Entertainment posted on Sulli’s official Facebook page a photo of Sulli on Wednesday with the caption, “We remember your smile.”



