Business

S-Oil donates scholarship worth W50m to underprivileged students

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:29       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:29
From right: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, Mapo Scholarship Foundation President Park Hong-seop and Mapo-gu Office head Yoo Dong-gyun pose for a photo at a donation ceremony at the Mapo-gu Office in western Seoul on Thursday. (S-Oil)
From right: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, Mapo Scholarship Foundation President Park Hong-seop and Mapo-gu Office head Yoo Dong-gyun pose for a photo at a donation ceremony at the Mapo-gu Office in western Seoul on Thursday. (S-Oil)

S-Oil, one of the four major oil refineries in South Korea, donated 50 million won ($43,600) to the Mapo Scholarship Foundation at a ceremony held at the Mapo-gu office in western Seoul on Thursday, according to the company.

Since 2017, S-Oil has provided scholarships to underprivileged students living in Mapo-gu through the Mapo Scholarship Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility program dubbed “Sunshine Sharing Campaign.”

“During this difficult time of the coronavirus outbreak, S-Oil hopes its sunshine scholarship could be of help to students. S-Oil will continue its CSR activities and contribute to the well-being of local communities,” S-Oil President Ryu Yul said.

This is not the first time S-Oil has provided financial support to disadvantaged students this year.

In June, S-Oil delivered 280 million won to 114 students from Sundukwon orphanage at the company’s headquarters in Mapo-gu as part of its “Dream Scholarship” program.

Launched in 2016, the scholarship program has donated a total of 1.48 billion won to 600 students.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
