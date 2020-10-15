[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Multi-resort complex Jeju Shinhwa World offers two packages for autumn season



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Poolside Picnic Package and the Lounge & Cozy Package for travelers going to Jeju Island.



The Poolside Picnic Package comes with a one-night stay at the Marriott Resort, premium breakfast for two at Sky on 5 Dining restaurant, a special chicken-and-beer set at the poolside cafe and free use of the guest room minibar. The package is available until Dec. 29 for 230,000 won.



The Lounge & Cozy Package comes with a one-night stay at the Landing Resort, breakfast for two and an afternoon tea set at the Landing Lounge. The tea set comes with 11 desserts and tea for two. The package is available until the end of the year for 168,000 won.



For more information, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (064) 908-8800.





Seoul Dragon City offers ‘Autumn Taste’



Hotel-plex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, offers two promotions for guests who want a taste of lamb or duck at the A la Maison Wine & Dine.



The Roast Lamb Rib Package, for up to three people, comes with Waldorf salad, ratatouille, potato gratin, roast rack of lamb and maison tiramisu. The Roast Duck Package, fit for up to four people, comes with Waldorf salad, fried egg noodles, roast duck and maison tiramisu. A bottle of Beaurempart Grande Reserve is included in both promotions.



The lamb set menu is offered at 195,000 won, and the duck set menu is available for 165,000 won.



The promotion is available until Nov. 15, and guests at Seoul Dragon City will receive a 10 percent discount.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents ‘Spanish Bubble ’N Bites’



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents its Spanish Bubble ’N Bites promotion, where guests can enjoy canape-style Spanish food and unlimited drinks from 6-8 p.m. every day at Jogakbo Long House on the second floor until Nov. 30.



Spanish Bubble ’N Bites is a happy hour promotion featuring free-flowing wine, including sparkling, white and red, and small-portioned canapes for 55,000 won and 44,000 for in-house guests.



Six to seven types of Spanish canapes will be brought directly to the guests’ tables such as crostini, small pieces of roasted bread with white anchovies; ciabatta with Spanish jamon and mashed tomatoes; gambas; Spanish meatballs; and churro. Traditional Spanish sangria will also be available.



For more information or reservations, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1191.









Taste European cuisines at Paradise City



Paradise City in Incheon offers a variety of European cuisines as part of its autumn promotion, from home-style Italian meals to premium French cheese.



Italian restaurant La Scala showcases two dishes, crab casserole and shrimp artichoke pizza, until the end of November with the It’s Autumn promotion. The wine paired with the dishes will be offered at a 50 percent discount.



The Garden Cafe uses premium French cream cheese, Kiri Cheese, to make the Kiri Cheese gift set and Basque Cheesecake while Lounge Paradise offers a special brunch that includes rustic French bread with a diameter of over 20 centimeters.



For more information and reservations, call Paradise City at 1833-8855.







InterContinental presents Home Cafe for takeout



The Grand Deli, located on the ground floor of the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, is offering Home Cafe concept coffee and desserts prepared by hotel patissiers.



The Home Cafe pack presents desserts that stay fresh until they are ready to be enjoyed thanks to the signature cooler bag exclusively designed by the hotel for the price of 46,000 won, more than 20 percent off the regular price.



The Home Cafe pack comprises a Basque cheesecake, an eclair, two macarons or two pieces of chocolate, and two cups of latte or Americano. The Basque cheesecake is made from original American cream cheese and is available in either vanilla or cookies and cream.



Drive-thru service can be arranged by phone.



For reservations or inquiries, call the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.