Bentley Motors Korea unveils revamped Flying Spur V8 in Korea

Bentley Motors Flying Spur V8 (Bentley Motors Korea)



Bentley Motors Korea unveiled Wednesday the revamped luxury sports sedan Flying Spur with the popular V8 powertrain, for the first time in South Korea.



In a media preview event held at a hotel in Gangnam, southern Seoul on Oct. 8, the head of Bentley Motors Korea Warren Clarke presented the Flying Spur V8 and also revealed the company’s brand strategy for the upcoming years.



Prior to the global launch this week, Bentley Motors Korea ran a private preview event to allow a peek for prospective customers in South Korea, starting from May 4 and running until Tuesday.



During the 150-day private preview event here, 260 teams of prospective buyers visited, and 180 preorders were made, the company explained.



“The sedan is the biggest segment in the Korean automotive market. Having received 180 preorders, we believe that this is the clear evidence is that Bentley is leading the Korean luxury automotive market,” Clarke said during the media event.



“With the Flying Spur V8 launch, in 2021, we expect a record-high year for Bentley.”





Interior of Flying Spur V8 (Bentley Motors Korea)

Flying Spur V8 (Bentley Motors Korea)