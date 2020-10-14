 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Innotek develops advanced ferrite for slimmer TVs, lighter EVs

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 14, 2020 - 16:32       Updated : Oct 14, 2020 - 16:46
(LG Innotek)
(LG Innotek)
LG Innotek, the high-tech parts making unit of LG Group, said Wednesday the company has developed a “highly efficient” ferrite material to be used for ultra slim TVs and vehicles.

Ferrite, made of iron oxide power, is used to change voltage in power modules for TVs and on board chargers in vehicles.

As home appliances including TVs and electric vehicles go slimmer and lighter, the ferrite has become a viable material.

LG’s ferrite can make power modules for TVs as thin as 9 millimeters -- the thinnest in the world so far -- which could ultimately reduce thickness of TVs by about 60 percent. A 65-inch organic light-emitting diode TV could be as thin as 20 mm or less.

The material would also make TVs more energy-efficient as it is designed to raise the power module’s energy efficiency by 5 percentage points. LG’s product features up to 40 percent improvement in energy losses compared to exiting ferrite materials, especially in temperatures between minus 40 degrees Celsius and 140 degrees Celsius.

Also in electric vehicles, the LG ferrite can reduce the weight and volume of the direct current to direct current converter by 10 percent and increase energy efficiency by 1.2 percentage points.

The LG affiliate also said it has successfully developed the material in one year and four months, which is a relatively short period of time compared to competitors that are mostly from Japan.

“The company could complete the development owing to LG’s unique digital transformation and artificial intelligence-based design solution for new materials in order to catch up with Japanese companies,” explained a company official.

LG plans to mass produce the new material in the first half of next year with an aim to supply global electronics makers and automakers.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114