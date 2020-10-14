Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk star in tvN drama on growing up

Actress Bae Suzy has joined hands with screenwriter Park Hye-ryun and director Oh Choong-hwan once again in the newest tvN drama, “Start-up,” set to start airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Suzy has appeared as the lead actor in several of Park‘s dramas, including KBS’ “Dream High” (2011) and SBS’ “While You Were Sleeping” (2017), which was also directed by Oh.
“I had the opportunity to work with our director and screenwriter again, and people can have high expectations for our show’s teamwork,” said Suzy. Pointing out that Park was the screenwriter for her first ever drama, Suzy said, “I am excited because I feel like I met her again after growing like ‘Dal-mi’ in the drama.”
”Start-up“ revolves around the growth story of youths struggling to succeed with their start-up company in Sandbox, Korea’s Silicon Valley in the drama.
Suzy plays a non-regular worker who quits her job to become a CEO of a start-up company. Nam appears as a genius coding engineer who, despite showing early promise as the youngest person to win the Math Olympiad, but had little success with his start-up company.
One thing mentioned throughout the press conference on Monday was the youthful energy and chemistry of the two lead actors that brought the drama to life.
“I want to compliment myself for casting these two. They are very pretty,” said director Oh at Monday’s online press conference. “There are many beautiful scenes, although they are not special. It makes you want to cheer on their growth and love.”
The heartwarming drama aims to encourage youth in the start-up business while shedding light on the workings of the industry. Viewers weary of the complex details of the start-up industry have nothing to fear as director Oh promised that the story is by no means difficult to follow.
“While filming this drama, there were many parts that was healing for me as well. I want this drama to cheer people on,” said Oh.
The 16-episode drama will air at 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on tvN. Episodes will be available on Netflix after each broadcast.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)