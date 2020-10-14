S. Korea to hold population census this week amid pandemic

(Yonhap)

SEJONG -- South Korea will hold a national census this week, the statistics agency said Wednesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Statistics Korea asked people to use mobile phones, fixed-line telephones and computers to register their personal, family and other information in a move to stop the spread of COVID-19.



The agency said about 27,000 census workers will carry out door-to-door visits from Nov. 1 to Nov. 18 for those who fail to respond to the non-contact survey from Oct. 15 to 31.



South Korea's total population inched up last year, but elderly people continued to outnumber children due to a rapid aging trend and a record low birthrate, according to an annual survey of Statistics Korea.



A total of 51.78 million people lived in South Korea as of Nov. 1, 2019, up 0.3 percent, or 150,000, from a year earlier.



Statistics Korea started to hold an annual population survey based on national resident registration records in 2016, with the conventional person-to-person survey to be conducted every five years. (Yonhap)