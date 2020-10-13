 Back To Top
Business

‘Seoul needs more global talents to become a tech hub’

Wcoding focused on providing international coding education programs for Korea and Asia

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 14, 2020 - 10:32
Alex Oh (left) and Kim Kyung-dong, co-founders of Wcoding
Alex Oh (left) and Kim Kyung-dong, co-founders of Wcoding

Wcoding, which provides coding education in English, says that Seoul needs to bring in more global talents and businesses to turn the metropolitan city into a regional tech hub.

“We believe Seoul is an ideal place for tech-related ventures in Asia, and that’s why we’re helping our students find their true potential and also help them realize their dream.” said Kim Kyung-dong, co-founder of Wcoding.
 
“To bridge Korea and the rest of the world and become a stepping stone for people who want to kickstart their career in the IT Industry, Wcoding will make efforts to become an international programming school in Korea and Asia.”


Kim and co-founder Alex Oh founded the company in 2016. They have years of experience in software and business development in both Korea and abroad, sharing a vision of connecting global talents and businesses with the Korean IT industry.

Unlike other coding schools in Seoul, Kim said Wcoding not only teaches programming courses, but also brings in international students with passion in tech, and even help them launch careers in Korea.

The coding school offer different courses from building websites and apps to managing big data for students from all over the world. About 90 percent of students have successfully secured jobs either as programmers or entrepreneurs in the IT sector after graduation.

Kim and Oh have worked in the Korean startup ecosystem, a background that helps match their students with related jobs. Wcoding also provides IT solutions to various customers.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
