 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks turn lower late Tue. morning on virus resurgence

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 16:16       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 16:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks turned lower late Tuesday morning, as investors went risk-averse over the local resurgence of the new coronavirus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 14.43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,389.3 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI fell back into negative terrain after opening a tad higher following the overnight Wall Street rally.

Investor sentiment worsened as the country's new COVID-19 infections bounced back to the triple digits, stoking fears that the pandemic may inflict more damage on the economy.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.7 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.2 percent, and its rival Kakao edged up 0.13 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem dipped 3.12 percent, with rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipping 0.11 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat, but Celltrion shed 1.1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,150.2 won to the US dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114