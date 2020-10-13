BMW Korea donates 12 cars to schools for research

BMW Korea delivers 12 cars to be used for research to education institutes and government entities during the delivery ceremony held in BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo in Incheon on Tuesday. (BWM Korea)
BMW Korea said Tuesday it donated 12 cars to be used for research and study to high schools and universities that specialize in automobiles.
The 12 BMW vehicles, which include BMW Minis, were delivered to five high schools, five universities and two government entities, including Korea Transportation Safety Authority and Korea Petroleum Quality & Distribution Authority.
“The donated cars would be the driving force for the students to take a step further toward their future dreams, providing them with opportunities to peek into world class technology,” BMW Korea Representative Director Han Sang-yun said during the delivery ceremony at the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo in Incheon.
“We plan to strengthen our efforts to take corporate social responsibility to foster talents.”
Since 2001, BMW Korea has donated 132 cars for research purposes, the automaker said.
The company also operates various programs, including the “Apprentice Program” to support education and employment of students in the field and other mentoring programs to foster automotive experts, BMW Korea added.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)