 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco International supplies parts for Vietnam’s first EV

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:04       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:38

(Posco International)
(Posco International)
Posco International said Tuesday that it has won an order for electric vehicle parts from Vietnam’s automotive manufacturer VinFast in partnership with Korean parts firm Erae AMS. It is the first time for the trading company to supply auto parts to VinFast.

Vinfast is Vietnam’s first automaker, with investment from Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup. The halfshaft supplied to VinFast is a component that acts as a drive shaft in an electric vehicle. The product is to be supplied from next year, after detailed adjustment and testing, the firm said. The amount of supplies is equivalent to about 100,000 electric vehicles produced by VinFast.

“This order is to supply parts to VinFast’s first electric vehicle. By winning orders for electric vehicle parts, which are future strategic models, it laid the foundation for expanding businesses such as localization and investment in the future,” the firm said.

Erae AMS is a component manufacturer that specializes in producing automotive parts such as driving, braking and steering. It started cooperation with Posco International in 2011 and currently supplies driving parts to Fiat-Chrysler in North America through the trading firm.

“We are actively targeting the growing electric vehicle market by establishing an eco-friendly car group recently,” a Posco International official said. “We will continue to cooperate with small and medium-sized domestic companies to increase the supply of parts for eco-friendly cars.”

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114