 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea seeks balanced regional development under New Deal projects

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 11:02       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 11:13
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)
(Ministry of Economy and Finance)
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to pursue balanced regional development under Korean-version New Deal projects that aim to boost growth of the coronavirus-hit economy, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday.

In a policy meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in, Hong said the central government will give local governments more leeway in implementing the projects.

In July, South Korea said it will invest 160 trillion won ($137 billion) by 2025 under the bold stimulus package that will create 1.9 million jobs and kick-start the virus-ravaged economy.

Of the total spending, 75.3 trillion won will be spent for projects outside the capital of Seoul, Hong said.

To help local governments better implement such projects, the central government will provide tax and other financial incentives to them, Hong said.

"Balancing regional development" is one of the key parts to successfully implement the New Deal projects, Hong told the meeting.

The central government will "actively set up relevant infrastructure for a sustainable New Deal ecosystem for balanced regional development," Hong said.

State-run institutions in local regions are also expected to help implement New Deal projects, Hong said.

For example, the state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) plans to build offshore wind farms in the sea off Shinan County, about 400 km southwest of Seoul, according to the ministry.

The ministry plans to set up a task force for balanced regional development with the New Deal projects, Hong said.

Unlike conventional infrastructure projects, the New Deal features 28 projects that will transform the nation's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an eco-friendly one and increase state investment in artificial intelligence and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication services.

The government plans to set up a fund worth 20 trillion won over the next five years to promote the New Deal projects.

The fund will consist of 3 trillion won in government investment, 4 trillion won in investment from state-run financial institutions and 13 trillion won from private financial firms and the public, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114