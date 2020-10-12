Global shares rise with US stimulus, virus cases in focus

Global shares mostly rose on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of more US economic stimulus and rising coronavirus cases across the world.US shares were set for a steady outset to the week, with Dow futures rising 0.1 percent and S&P 500 futures up nearly 0.6 percent.France's CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent to 4,985, while Germany's DAX rose 0.6 percent at 13,126. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent to 6,024 after European Union officials say they finally are seeing progress in trade talks with the United Kingdom.Chinese shares led advances in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.2 percent to 24,649.68, while the Shanghai Composite added 2.6 percent to 3,358.46.But elsewhere, investors growing wary over upcoming earnings reports have been cashing in recent gains, helping pull Japanese shares lower. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3 percent to finish at 23,558.69. Big exporters logged some of the largest losses, with Toyota Motor Corp. falling 0.8 percent and Honda Motor Co. shedding 1.8 percent.Other Asian benchmarks rose. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 percent to 2,403.73. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 6,132.00. Shares also rose in Taiwan, India and Southeast Asia.Market sentiment improved last week as negotiations continued in Washington on delivering more aid to the ailing U.S. economy. Signs as of late Sunday were not promising, however. A new White House coronavirus aid proposal got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum.On Friday the White House increased its offer to $1.8 trillion, up from $1.6 trillion, according to a Republican aide familiar with the plan. Pelosi's most recent public proposal was about $2.2 trillion, though that included a business tax increase that Republicans won't go for. (AP)