Business

Harman named best in class car audio in JD Power survey

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 17:11       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 17:11
Lexicon speakers inside Genesis G70 (Genesis Korea)
Lexicon speakers inside Genesis G70 (Genesis Korea)

Harman Korea said Monday it was named the best car audio supplier by JD Power, a US market research firm, for the highest quality and customer satisfaction.

According to Harman, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, its Revel and Lexicon branded speaker systems have been awarded top honors in the JD Power 2020 US Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, released Saturday.

Revel speakers are in the Lincoln Navigator, and Lexicon speakers are in the Genesis G70.

The JD Power US Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study measures a new vehicle owner’s experience with the quality, design, and sound performance of the branded speakers in their automotive sound system.

Harman said it swept the premium category as the vehicle owners who participated in the associated survey gave high ratings to Harman for quality and user satisfaction, in both the midsize and large premium, and the small and compact premium vehicle segments.

The 2020 US Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles in the US, who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership from February to May 2020, according to Harman.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)  
