 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2tr won worth of orders for 6 ships

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 16:13       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 16:13
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
South Korea's No. 2 shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., said Monday that it has signed deals worth 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for two European companies.

Under the two separate deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessels to the European companies by July and December 2023, respectively, the shipbuilder said in regulatory filings, without providing the names of the clients.

With the deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth about $3.3 billion for 13 vessels so far this year, achieving 46 percent of its annual order target of $7.21 billion.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding edged up 0.82 percent to 24,500 won on Monday, roughly in line with the broader KOSPI's 0.49 percent gain. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114