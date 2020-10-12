Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2tr won worth of orders for 6 ships

(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)

South Korea's No. 2 shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., said Monday that it has signed deals worth 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for two European companies.



Under the two separate deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessels to the European companies by July and December 2023, respectively, the shipbuilder said in regulatory filings, without providing the names of the clients.



With the deals, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth about $3.3 billion for 13 vessels so far this year, achieving 46 percent of its annual order target of $7.21 billion.



Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding edged up 0.82 percent to 24,500 won on Monday, roughly in line with the broader KOSPI's 0.49 percent gain. (Yonhap)