 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Hallyu festival ‘KCON:TACT season 2’ kicks off online Thursday

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 16:28       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 16:28
Poster for “KCON:TACT season 2” (KOCCA)
Poster for “KCON:TACT season 2” (KOCCA)

The Korea Creative Content Agency and CJ ENM will host “KCON:TACT season 2,” an online affair that will kick off Thursday and continue through Oct. 25. The shows can be viewed at the Mnet K-pop and KCON official YouTube channel by purchasing a membership.

“I hope ‘KCON:TACT season 2’ sets an example for promoting stellar K-contents like games, webtoons, characters among others to the international audience,” said Park Seung-ryong, head of KOCCA’s overseas expansion department. “Despite many ways of reaching the international audience being barred because of COVID-19, we will continuously try to create ways for new Hallyu to go international.”

The festival is a follow-up to “KCON:TACT 2020 Summer,” which took place online in June. Top K-pop idols such as Monsta X, IZ*ONE, (G) I-dle, Mamamoo, ITZY and Stray Kids gave daily performances that were viewed by 4.05 million people from 153 countries.

At the upcoming festival, viewers can see the collaboration and the blending of different genres of K-content at KCON Studio. Organizers hope this will provide an opportunity for multiple genres to be shown at the festival. Projects supported by KOCCA will be the centerpiece of KCON Studio.

Performances by famous indie musicians, including Lacuna and Uza&Shane, who were chosen for KOCCA’s musician support program, will be featured in the pre-show concert. In addition, many K-pop idols will be featured, including AB6IX, ACE, Day6, IZ*ONE, KARD, Mamamoo, Sunmi, Kim Jae-hwan and Everglow.

Also, K-pop artists will collaborate with social media influencers to introduce Hallyu to international viewers. The details will be revealed starting Oct. 19.
Programs that have been prepared include YouTubers and members of K-pop idol groups playing the game Fortress together, and the performance of songs in “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarves” in the style of pansori, or traditional Korean narrative song. Korean fashion designers will present traditional Korean clothing inspired by the Korean comic “Goong,” limited-edition merchandise featuring character Mr. Donothing will be available and K-pop idols will be there cooking K-food.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114