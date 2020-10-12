 Back To Top
Business

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Black named among world’s best instant noodles

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 15:06
Screen captured from The Travel (Nongshim)

South Korean food maker Nongshim said Monday its flagship instant noodle Shin Ramyun Black has been chosen as one of the world’s best instant noodle brands by The Travel.

Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun Black was listed among the four chosen for the best instant ramen of 2020 lest, released Thursday by The Travel, a global tour site based in Canada.

Hailing the noodle as “the top competitor” in the instant noodle world, The Travel chose Shin Ramyun Black as “The best in flavor, texture, and boldness.”

“Not only are the noodles in this ramen far more substantial than the average, but they do well when it comes to soaking up all of that delicious broth and thickening up the velveting, soup-like consistency,” The Travel wrote.

Along with Shin Ramyun, Prima Taste Laksa La Mian of Singapore, MAMA Noodles from Thailand and Sapporo Ichiban Ramen from Japan were included in the list.

“We will continue to concentrate our efforts to promote the taste of Korea to the world, as a leading company in Korean food,” a Nongshim official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
