 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Lotte Group chief meets Japanese PM in Tokyo: reports

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:44
Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group (Yonhap)
Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group (Yonhap)
The chief of South Korea's retail giant Lotte Group met Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo over the weekend, Japanese reports said Monday, in what was the new Japanese leader's first meeting with a South Korean tycoon.

Suga held a lunch meeting with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and other chiefs of major Japanese companies at a hotel in Tokyo on Sunday, according to Japan's Nikkei.

Details about their meeting are not known, but industry watchers estimated that Shin and Suga may have discussed how to boost tourism in Japan, a sector that the Japanese prime minister seeks to revive amid a protracted economic slowdown.

Suga took office as Japan's new prime minister last month, succeeding his predecessor Shinzo Abe who resigned for health issues.

Lotte Group has kept long ties with Japanese politicians since his late father and group founder Shin Kyuk-ho started Lotte as a small chewing gum manufacturer in Japan in the late 1940s.

South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate has a business portfolio ranging from retail and hotels to entertainment and chemicals across South Korea and Japan.

Suga's meeting with Shin appeared to be rare as ties between South Korea and Japan have been strained over history issues.

Japan has imposed export curbs against Seoul's key materials since last year after Seoul's top court ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in 2018.

Shin has been cementing his grip on the group's subsidiaries in South Korea and Japan following a high-profile succession feud with his elder brother. He was appointed president and CEO of Japan-based Lotte Holdings in late June. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114