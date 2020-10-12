 Back To Top
Sports

Montenegrin striker Mugosa named K League's top player for Sept.

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:26       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:26
(Korea Professional Football League)
(Korea Professional Football League)
Incheon United striker Stefan Mugosa has been voted the top player in South Korean club football for September.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Monday that Mugosa topped three other candidates for the Player of the Month honor for September. Mugosa is the first Incheon United player to earn this monthly award.

Mugosa scored six goals -- coming in two separate hat tricks -- and assisted on one other goal. He was involved in seven of 10 goals that Incheon scored in September. With Mugosa leading the attack, Incheon collected 10 points last month, trailing only Pohang Steelers' 13 points for the month.

Mugosa came out on top in all three voting categories. He collected 28.7 of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award.

In the fan voting, counting for 25 percent, Mugosa had 16.95 percent of support. And in a vote by FIFA Online 4 players, making up the final 15 percent of the award, Mugosa led all candidates with 12.42 percent.

Pohang Steelers forward Song Min-kyu finished second to Mugosa in all three categories.

Mugosa will receive a trophy built by Electronic Arts Korea, the official video game partner of the K League, and will also wear a patch showing his Player of the Month award on his uniform for the remainder of the season. (Yonhap)
