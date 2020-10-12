 Back To Top
Business

Kakao launches live commerce service on its messenger app

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 17:00

South Korean mobile messenger giant Kakao has officially launched live commerce service “Kakao Shopping Live“ on its messenger application, the company announced Monday.

The new service embedded in KakaoTalk allows sellers to promote their products via live streaming on the messenger application. Customers could directly engage with the sellers through live streaming and make purchases on the messenger, the company explained.

Kakao said the company plans to air at least one live commerce streaming and later add more regular programs, collaborations with luxury brands. The company added it would introduce ways in which small and mid-sized sellers can broadcast their own live streaming.

Kakao will hold sales events to promote the official launch. Between Monday and Wednesday, Kakao will showcase products from cosmetics firm Amorepacific, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Department Store, via its new streaming service. From Thursday to Wednesday next week, the company will introduce products by small and mid-sized firms and local social enterprises.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
