Finance

7 companies to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 11:06       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 11:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co., BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 50,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Monday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The four other companies are Kia Motors Corp., Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Daijeon Machinery Co., which imports Kawasaki motorcycles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The seven companies are recalling a combined 49,959 units due to faulty components in 64 models, the statement said.

The problems include a possible leakage in a fuel supply hose in Kia Motors Corp.'s Carnival minivan, a faulty timing belt in the combustion engine of the BMW 520d sedan, a faulty propeller shaft component in Mercedes-Benz's GLK 220 CDI 4MATIC SUV and a faulty horn sound system in Kawasaki's ZX-6R two wheeler, it said.   

The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
