S. Korea's parliament runs hydrogen shuttle bus

(Yonhap)

South Korea's parliament said Monday it has adopted a hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus as it pushes to promote hydrogen-powered vehicles.



The National Assembly became the country's first state organization to adopt a hydrogen bus, and it will use the zero-emission bus to help transport people within the parliament and from neighboring subway stations, the parliament said in a statement.



"We will initially operate the hydrogen bus two to four times a day as a shuttle bus for those who visit the National Assembly, along with other combustion engine buses," a National Assembly official said.



The hydrogen bus, manufactured by Hyundai Motor Co., is priced at 600-700 million won ($520,000-$610,000).



The National Assembly set up a hydrogen charging station inside the parliament in September last year and enacted a law aimed at promoting the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source in January.



The hydrogen bus can travel up to 434 kilometers on a single charge, and it takes about 13 minutes to fully charge the 180 kilowatt-hour battery installed in the bus, the statement said. (Yonhap)