BLACKPINK's 1st full album hits No. 2 on Billboard in newmilestone for K-pop girl group

(YG Entertainment)

K-pop megastar BLACKPINK's first full-length album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard main album chart this week, setting a new record in the history of South Korean girl groups.



"At No. 2 on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK's debut full-length 'The Album' enters with 110,000 equivalent album units earned,"



Billboard reported Sunday (US time), one day before its chart will be updated.



The Billboard 200 is one of the US music publisher's main charts, ranking the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on data, including album sales and streaming.



The Billboard feat marks another milestone for the K-pop act that has smashed records for a South Korean girl group.



The quartet previously ranked at No. 40 with its 2018 EP "Square Up" and at No. 24 with 2019 EP "Kill This Love" on the chart.



In addition to being a record-setting achievement for a K-pop girl group, Billboard said that "The Album" marks the highest-charting album by an all-female group since Danity Kane's second album "Welcome to the Dollhouse" debuted at No. 1 in 2008.



"The Album," released on Oct. 2, is the four-member band's first full-length album since its debut in 2016. It includes the main track "Lovesick Girls," as well as pre-released hits "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream." (Yonhap)