 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's 1st full album hits No. 2 on Billboard in newmilestone for K-pop girl group

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 10:18       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 10:18
(YG Entertainment)
(YG Entertainment)
K-pop megastar BLACKPINK's first full-length album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard main album chart this week, setting a new record in the history of South Korean girl groups.

"At No. 2 on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK's debut full-length 'The Album' enters with 110,000 equivalent album units earned,"

Billboard reported Sunday (US time), one day before its chart will be updated.

The Billboard 200 is one of the US music publisher's main charts, ranking the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on data, including album sales and streaming.

The Billboard feat marks another milestone for the K-pop act that has smashed records for a South Korean girl group.

The quartet previously ranked at No. 40 with its 2018 EP "Square Up" and at No. 24 with 2019 EP "Kill This Love" on the chart.

In addition to being a record-setting achievement for a K-pop girl group, Billboard said that "The Album" marks the highest-charting album by an all-female group since Danity Kane's second album "Welcome to the Dollhouse" debuted at No. 1 in 2008.

"The Album," released on Oct. 2, is the four-member band's first full-length album since its debut in 2016. It includes the main track "Lovesick Girls," as well as pre-released hits "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114