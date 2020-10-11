 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Illegal Chinese fishing in S. Korea grows unrestrained

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 10:01




Illegal fishing by Chinese boats in South Korean waters has grown increasingly rampant, with reported cases more than doubling from 2017 to 2019, according to a lawmaker.

The number of cases of either arrest or expelling of Chinese fishing boats operating in South Korea's western waters reached 6,543 in 2019, according to Rep. Hong Moon-pyo of the main opposition People Power Party.

The tally represents a 113 percent increase from the 3,074 in 2017.

The lawmaker cited data submitted by the Ministry of Ocean and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard.

In 2020, 4,603 cases were reported during the January-August period. (Yonhap)



