Hanwha Defense’s K9 self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

Hanwha Defense’s K9 self-propelled howitzers





The first two units of Hanwha Defense’s K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers have arrived in Estonia, according to a recent release from the country’s armed forces.



The first batch arrived in Estonia in late August and the remaining 16 units purchased by the country will be delivered over the course of three years.



After modification and refinement, the K9 howitzers will be deployed to the artillery battalion of the 1st Infantry Brigade to replace 155-millimeter artillery.



The K9 howitzers were chosen as they have been tested in South Korea, which has a similar climate to Estonia’s, according to an Estonian military official.



Other users of K9 howitzers include Turkey, Poland, India, Finland and Norway.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)